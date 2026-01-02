Kennedy Center Disputes Media Claims of Low Ratings for Honors Ceremony: ‘Performed Extremely Well Across Key Demographics’

The Kennedy Center has disputed media claims of low ratings during its honors ceremony hosted by President Donald Trump several days before Christmas.

According to Variety, the ceremony that honored the artistic achievements of rock legends KISS, country legend George Strait, Broadway legend Michael Crawford, music legend Gloria Gaynor, and film legend Sylvester Stallone among averaged “3.01 million viewers, according to a report from Nielsen Live + Same Day Panel + Big Data.”

“That represents a 25% dip from last year’s numbers. The 2024 show hit a record low of 4.1 million viewers after reaching 4.5 million viewers the year before,” added Variety.

However, Roma Daravi, Vice President of Public Relations for the Kennedy Center, disputed this claim, asserting that the honors ceremony “performed extremely well across key demographics and platforms, despite industry and timing disadvantages, including a Tuesday air date two days before Christmas.”

“Comparing this year’s broadcast ratings to prior years is a classic apples-to-oranges comparison and evidence of far-left bias,” Daravi said in a statement to Breitbart News. ” The program performed extremely well across key demographics and platforms, despite industry and timing disadvantages, including a Tuesday air date two days before Christmas.”

“With overall television usage down roughly 20 percent year over year, the broadcast still tied for the #1 spot among adults aged 25–54, alongside a live NBA doubleheader,” she continued. “And on social media, Honors garnered 1.5 Billion impressions in just one night—up from only 50 Million similar impressions last year. This was a successful night celebrating the outstanding achievements of our Honorees at the Trump Kennedy Center.”

Daravi also noted that last year’s honors ceremony aired “on a Sunday and had an NFL game leading into it,” adding that the center this year “raised a record $23 million, nearly doubling the $12.7 million raised last year.”

Trump is the first sitting president to host the Kennedy Center Honors ceremony.

Oscar-winning director Christopher Nolan’s cinematic take on THE ODYSSEY has everyone losing their minds, but what if he directed A CHRISTMAS CAROL instead? Check out this hilarious trailer to see for yourself, or just follow along on socials – Instagram: @prolandfilms; X: @prolandfilms; YouTube: @prolandfilms.