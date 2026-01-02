Tommy Lee Jones’ Daughter Victoria Found Dead at San Francisco Hotel

Tommy Lee Jones’ daughter, Victoria Jones, was found dead at a San Francisco hotel on New Year’s Day. She was 34.

The San Francisco Fire Department said they responded to a call for medical attention at 2.52am on January 1 at the Fairmont San Francisco address, as first reported by TMZ.

Despite the best efforts of first responders, they confirmed one person was dead at the scene. That person was confirmed to be Victoria, and at present, her cause of death is unknown.

The scene was also attended by the San Francisco Police Department and the San Francisco Medical Examiner.

TMZ reports Victoria was born to Tommy and his first wife, Kimberlea Cloughley.

She briefly followed in her father’s footsteps, making her acting debut in 2002’s Men in Black II before she was a teenager.

TMZ further notes Victoria later appeared in 2003’s One Tree Hill and in 2005’s The Three Burials of Melquiades Estrada, a film directed by her father that also involved her stepmother, Dawn Laurel-Jones, who served as the stills photographer.