Pop Singer Pink Spends New Year’s Eve in Hospital for Neck Surgery

Jan. 1 (UPI) — Grammy-winning singer-songwriter P!nk revealed on social media that she spent New Year’s Eve in the hospital undergoing disc replacement surgery in her neck.

“I end the year giving reverence to, paying attention to, and to fixing my body. It may not be a fancy Face lift, but I am getting two new shiny discs in my neck. A new scar, a new reminder, that I appreciate this vessel that I have and use it for all it’s worth. Rock ‘n’ roll is a contact sport,” the 46-year-old entertainer wrote on Facebook.

“As I sit here by myself on New Year’s Eve in a hospital room while my family is happily snowboarding — I know that 2026 is going to be better because that is the choice that I have made,” she added.

“Let’s not be afraid to take care of ourselves and others. I choose joy and I leave behind the hurt. I’m going to choose positive thoughts over negative ones. And I’m going to rage against the dying of the light. I’m going to reclaim my wild. And I’m going to keep searching for the light, even as I experience the darkness.”