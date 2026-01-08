‘Jeopardy!’ Host Ken Jennings Calls on Democrats to Prosecute Trump White House Staff ‘At Every Level’

Ken Jennings, host of Jeopardy!, took to his Bluesky account on Wednesday and said any Democrat candidate who prosecutes “former” members of President Donald Trump’s White House “regime” has his vote in 2028.

“The ‘prosecute the former regime at every level’ candidate has my vote in 2028,” Ken Jennings wrote in a viral post on the liberal-friendly social media site.

The “prosecute the former regime at every level” candidate has my vote in 2028. — Ken Jennings (@kenjennings.bsky.social) January 7, 2026 at 3:26 PM

Jennings continued, saying “It’s been a dark week, but I just saw someone reply to an “Abolish ICE” post with a scoldy Bluesky “Uh, try abolish DHS” and that joy will sustain me for a little while.”

The gameshow host was responding to viral videos showing a woman driving her car into an ICE agent, just before she was fatally shot in a Minneapolis, Minnesota neighborhood. The woman was identified as 37-year-old Renee Nicole Good. Good, a US citizen with a 6-year-old son, was part of a group of protesters obstructing federal agents apprehending dangerous illegal migrants, according to the Department of Homeland Security.

Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem said Wednesday an Immigration and Customs Enforcement officer shot Good, who was “stalking and impeding” agents all day.

Democrat politicians in Minnesota struck an entirely different tone.

Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey (D) called on ICE agents to “get the fuck out” of Minneapolis, while Minnesota Governor Tim Walz (D) said “the state will ensure there is a full, fair, and expeditious investigation to ensure accountability and justice.”

The number of DHS and ICE agents in Minneapolis had been surging for weeks, as part of President Trump’s ever-expanding crackdown criminal illegal migrants.