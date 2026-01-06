The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) and Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) are already announcing the arrests of criminal illegal migrants in the surge in Minneapolis.

On Tuesday, DHS announced the arrest of Tomas Espin Tapia, an Ecuadorian national in the U.S. illegally. Tapia has been convicted of robbery and is wanted for murder and sexual assault.

The arrest proves to be the first result of the new surge of personnel to Minneapolis. DHS is sending an additional 2,000 agents to Minneapolis to investigate the growing Somali fraud scandal engulfing Minnesota.

The deployment will consist of members of the ICE deportation branch and the Homeland Security Investigations teams. They will be tasked with digging deeper into the transnational crimes that the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) suspects the Somali community has perpetrated amid its numerous billion-dollar welfare fraud schemes, according to CBS News.

The deployment was already underway as of Sunday, January 4, sources said.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection Commander Gregory Bovino is also expected to arrive in Minneapolis in the coming days to put a spotlight on apprehensions and deportations of criminal illegals in the Twin Cities.

A source told CBS News that the deployment is a “massive resource allocation” and that the number of agents being deployed to Minneapolis is equal to the number in the entire state of Arizona.

Ahead of the surge in agents in Minneapolis, the HHS has frozen $185 million in federal childcare funding to Minnesota as more fraud seems to be revealed weekly in the Gopher State.

It is likely the freeze was implemented as a way to convince other states to look into the possible fraud in their own states.

The president also noted that DHS is set to begin looking into similar fraud in California.

In a social media post on Tuesday, Trump wrote that California, led by Newsom, is “more corrupt than Minnesota,” and that a “Fraud Investigation of California has begun.”

“California, under Governor Gavin Newscum, is more corrupt than Minnesota, if that’s possible??? The Fraud Investigation of California has begun,” the president wrote.

A recent independent audit of California has already flagged millions in welfare fraud in the Golden State with fraud found in the state’s CalFresh program, improper unemployment payouts amounting to $1.5 billion, and millions wasted on unnecessary purchases of state-issued mobile devices.

Follow Warner Todd Huston on Facebook at: Facebook.com/Warner.Todd.Huston, Truth Social @WarnerToddHuston, or at X/Twitter @WTHuston