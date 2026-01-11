Actress Lea Thompson Is ‘F**king Pissed,’ Gets Choked up over Renee Good: ICE Agents ‘Shoot up People for No Reason’

A “fucking pissed” actress Lea Thompson has added her voice to the growing chorus of indignation coming from the entertainment world over the shooting of Renee Good in Minnesota, accusing the ICE agent who acted in self defense of belonging to an organization that can “shoot up people with no reason.”

Like so many of her peers, the Back to the Future star voiced her list of grievances on social media.

Thompson started by saying on X she is from Minneapolis, “so… you know… this one hits a little close to home” before adding she is “fucking pissed.”

As the 64-year-old choked up and fought back tears, she went on to deliver her dewy-eyed take on the matter.

“Why do people think they can just go in and fucking shoot up people, for no reason, and then get away with it… what is this, what is happening. It is really easy to feel angry, to feel afraid, to feel helpless… or not helpless.

“We can fight back, we can make sure we vote, we can march, and we can be kind to each other, OK? We got this.”

Thompson spoke after the shooting of Renee Good, a 37-year-old woman who was killed after allegedly using her vehicle to interfere with an ICE operation.

RELATED: Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey Downplays, Mocks ICE Agent’s Injury

DHS Secretary Kristi Noem has since defended the agent’s actions, stating Good used her vehicle as a weapon and posed a threat to federal officers.

She described the incident as an act of “domestic terrorism” and maintained the matter falls under federal jurisdiction, rejecting claims that state or local officials have investigative authority.

A DHS spokesperson also revealed ICE officers are facing a sharp rise in assaults, citing a 1,300 percent increase in attacks against them.