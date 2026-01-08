The ICE agent who was involved in the shooting of the Minneapolis anti-ICE activist on Wednesday was seriously injured by an illegal migrant driver last year, according to a report.

The agent, whose name is being withheld, was dragged at least 50 yards by the migrant driver and put in the hospital after the officer conducted a traffic stop last June, according to a DHS press release from last year.

The officer was injured on June 17 in Bloomington, Minnesota.

The migrant perpetrator, identified as Mexican native Roberto Carlos Munoz-Guatemala, reportedly refused to exit his vehicle and dragged the officer after the agent put his arm inside the vehicle. Munoz has a long rap sheet with charges including domestic assault and sex crimes against a teen.

When the officer tried to make entrance to the vehicle, Munoz reportedly sped off, dragging the agent and causing “significant injuries to his arm and hand.”

“Roberto Carlos Munoz-Guatemala is a child sex offender and illegal alien from Mexico who attempted to evade law enforcement and dragged an ICE officer 50 yards down the street with his car,” wrote DHS Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin at the time. “Thankfully, the officer is expected to make a full recovery,” said Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin. “This illegal alien has been committing violent crimes in the U.S. for nearly 15 years. He is a convicted child sex offender who has a rap sheet that includes an arrest for domestic assault and multiple driving offenses. Under Governor Tim Walz, this sicko was living in Minnesota without consequence. Instead of comparing ICE law enforcement to the Gestapo, Governor Walz should be thanking our brave law enforcement for arresting these violent criminals.”

The officer recovered and was released, only to end up at the receiving end of the car driven by Renee Nicole Good, 37, on Wednesday in Minneapolis.

DHS Secretary Kristi Noem maintains that the ICE agent’s actions on Wednesday were justified and said that the woman was perpetrating an act of “domestic terrorism.”

“This vehicle was used to hit this officer,” Noem said on Thursday. “It was used as a weapon, and the officer feels as though his life was in jeopardy. It was used to perpetuate a violent act, and this officer took action to protect himself and to protect his fellow law enforcement officers.”

Noem also insisted that the incident is a federal crime and local Minnesota officials have no jurisdiction over the matter.

She also warned local officials to stop interfering in federal law enforcement.

“Your mayor just said in that statement that he is going to stand with illegal people who have broken our law before he’s going to put New York City citizens first,” Noem explained. “His job and why he was elected is to protect the people who live here. They had the opportunity to vote for him and have the opportunity to live in the city. They pay their taxes, they go to work every day. Instead, the mayor in that statement chose to stand with illegals instead of those individuals who just want the chance to raise their families in New York City and have a part of the American dream.”

Follow Warner Todd Huston on Facebook at: Facebook.com/Warner.Todd.Huston, Truth Social @WarnerToddHuston, or at X/Twitter @WTHuston