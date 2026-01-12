Fashion Notes: 11 Best and Worst Dressed from the 2026 Golden Globes

Awards season is upon us, so get ready for lots of red carpet Fashion Notes where I do all the people-watching so you don’t have to.

The Golden Globes returned this year with lots of fashion dos and don’ts. Most of the evening was beautiful, but there was also plenty to double-take and question, “How did you leave the house dressed like this?!”

Come along with me as I break down my best and worst dressed of the evening.

Best Dressed: Jennifer Lawrence in Givenchy by Sarah Burton

The night’s best dressed went to Jennifer Lawrence, no doubt, in this slashed tulle dress with satin stitch and sequin embroidery from Givenchy by Sarah Burton — the renowned former creative director of Alexander McQueen who designed Kate Middleton’s wedding gown.

Burton is exactly who you want to dress you for a red carpet, mainly because you’ll look like a doll as Lawrence does here. This dress is ethereal, luxe, elegant, and show-stopping. Even better is the satin shawl collar bomber in a powder pink that matched Lawrence’s stilettos.

In true Burton style, even Lawrence’s clutch paired with the floral embroidery of the gown.

Worst Dressed: Ariana Grande in Vivienne Westwood

Before I rip this look apart, I need to start by asking — why does Ariana Grande now pose as though she has a slipped disc in her back? Her body is so twisted and pretzel’d all the time on these red carpets; someone needs posture lessons from the likes of Joan Crawford.

In this draped corseted gown with a black velvet bow detail from Vivienne Westwood, Grande is swimming in fabric. She has one of the tiniest frames in Hollywood, so to dress in a voluminous gown fit for Helena Bonham Carter makes absolutely no sense.

Best and Worst Dressed: Teyana Taylor in Schiaparelli Haute Couture

Teyana Taylor lands on my best and worst list this award show, let me explain. The front of this gown is a knockout. It’s timeless, regal, and shows just enough skin before turning tacky.

Then, she turned around. There is nothing timeless or regal about ass crack cleavage. I never thought I’d have to write this sentence, but here we are.

Worst Dressed: Timothée Chalamet in Chrome Hearts

I’ve long had a theory about Timothée Chalamet and his taste. Perhaps I’ve shared it in Fashion Notes before. Chalamet seems to want to look like Tilda Swinton at all times, which to be honest, it could be worse.

Swinton has a specific, Haider Ackerman-esque, androgynous style, which has made her one of Hollywood’s most recognizable style icons. I sometimes like this for Chalamet and then there’s other times, like in this Chrome Hearts look, where he’s left looking like a really cool bellhop.

Best Dressed: Selena Gomez in Chanel

Selena Gomez, who I don’t believe has ever made one of my best dressed lists, looked so stunning in this Chanel gown that I initially mistook her for Lana Del Rey. If you’re a loyal Fashion Notes reader, you’ll know that’s the highest honor.

Decades from now, Gomez will be able to look back at this Golden Age of Hollywood look and say, damn I looked good.

Worst Dressed: Jennifer Lopez in Vintage Jean-Louis Scherrer

Are we ever going to see Jennifer Lopez not look like, well Jennifer Lopez? She once did bodycon so well (who could forget her 2009 Marchesa gown for the Golden Globes?!) but as of the last decade, it is just a tired look with very little thought behind it.

JLo, let’s move on.

Best Dressed: Dakota Fanning in Vivienne Westwood Haute Couture

Dakota Fanning in this crystal-embellished, draped, corseted dress in a champagne silk georgette by Vivienne Westwood Haute Couture is breathtaking and an homage to the great late English fashion powerhouse.

You can’t go wrong with Vivienne Westwood corseting.

Worst Dressed: Jessie Buckley in Christian Dior by Jonathan Anderson

It’s giving bridesmaid whom the bride especially despises.

Best Dressed: Glen Powell in Brunello Cucinelli

Unlike Timothée Chalamet, Glen Powell followed the evening’s formal dress code, choosing this rich blue tuxedo from Brunello Cuccinelli that features a silk bowtie, smoking jacket, and classic cumberbund.

This is menswear that you’ll never be able to tell what year it was designed or worn. A lasting ensemble that other actors should take notice of.

Worst Dressed: Parker Posey in Rodarte

This disaster could’ve worked with some major tweaks, starting with a color change. It’s too bad the gown is so atrocious (and doing nothing for Parker Posey) because the sheer gloves and Gone with the Wind choker are utterly fabulous.

Maybe start the new year by firing your stylist?

