Pop Star Ariana Grande Flaunts ‘ICE OUT’ Pin at Golden Globes

Left-wing pop star and actress Ariana Grande wore an “ICE OUT” pin at the Golden Globes — a blatant reference to 37-year-old Renee Good, who was fatally shot in Minnesota after ramming an ICE agent last week.

The “We Can’t Be Friends” singer expressed her opposition to the enforcement of U.S. immigration law and the sovereignty of the United States by demanding that the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) get “OUT” at the major awards event on Sunday.

“Hollywood stars are so oblivious to the outside world they have all these views from the comfort of their $1b+ residential areas,” another said.

Another chalked up Grande as “A woman who never worked a real day job, isn’t married or has any kids, hating on family men who are married with kids who are just getting by doing their job working for ICE,” as well as an “evil human” who is “completely unaware of the everyday struggle of the average person.”

A third X user remarked that it was “no wonder” the 2024 film Wicked — which stars Grande — “flopped so bad.”

Actor Mark Ruffalo was also seen wearing an anti-ICE “Be Good” pin at the Golden Globes on Sunday.

“This is for her,” Ruffalo told reporters of the ICE agitator while on the red carpet at the event, adding, “This is for the people in the United States who are terrorized and scared today. I know I’m one of them.”

Actresses Natasha Lyonne, Jean Smart, and Wanda Sykes also wore the pins on the red carpet.

“To all of the ‘celebrities’ who protested ICE at last night’s Golden Globes, I have a question: When will YOU open the doors of YOUR Hollywood Hills mansions to the illegal aliens you claim to care so deeply about?” conservative activist CJ Pearson asked.

“I’ll wait for an answer but I won’t hold my breath,” Pearson added.

“The Emmys were September 14, four days after Charlie Kirk was assassinated, and they paid zero tribute. Tonight at the Golden Globes they made sure to honor Renee Good, who tried to kill an ICE agent with her car. Truly disgraceful,” another pointed out.

Elon Musk responded to the X user, writing, “Terrible.”

