YouTube Star Ms. Rachel Sings to Students with Zohran Mamdani to Promote Socialist Mayor’s ‘Universal Childcare’ Plans

Popular child education YouTuber “Ms. Rachel,” known for embracing Free Palestine and other left-wing causes, was joined by the mayor of New York City to promote his new socialist childcare program.

Ms. Rachel and Zohran Mamdani joined up last week for the show and jaunty singalong while appraising universal childcare.

Specifically the two sang along to “The Wheels on the Bus” for their young audience.

Ms. Rachel, whose real identity is 43-year-old Rachel Griffin Accurso, has amassed more than ten million followers on what she calls her “toddler learning” YouTube channel and nearly five million on TikTok, where her videos are viewed many millions of times over.

Accurso, who is also a children’s author and has books and clothing being sold at Target, last year generated backlash among some fans when she spoke out in favor of LGBTQ Pride Month.

“Happy pride to all of our wonderful family and friends,” said Accurso, wearing a rainbow-striped outfit. “This month and every month, I celebrate you. I’m so glad you’re here. I’m so glad you’re exactly who you are.”

“To those who are going to comment they can’t watch the show anymore because of this support, no worries and much love your way. God bless,” the childhood educator said. “I am not chasing fame or views. I’m standing strong in love.”