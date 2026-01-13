Watch: Comedian Whitney Cummings Roasts Climate Hardliners with Oceanfront Properties, Hepatitis B Vaccine Mandates for Babies

Actress and comedian Whitney Cummings took aim at the hypocrisy of the left over the issues of vaccines and climate change.

Appearing on the Joe Rogan Experience podcast, Cummings ripped the woke left and said she was no political expert, but “I’m an expert on hypocrisy.”

Cummings spoke about her turn against liberalism.

“I was a liberal. I had blue hair, you guys. Like, I rescue pit bulls. Like it doesn’t get any more liberal than me,” she told Rogan. “But the whole idea with being liberal is, like, you had me at ‘We’re not racist, everyone’s equal,’ but then it turns into diversity but not diversity of thought, right? The hypocrisy of it.”

Cummings added that she learned about hypocrisy early because she was raised around alcoholics “who say I love you.” And she feels she is seeing the lies in Congress. She said growing up she learned how to “look for patterns of hypocrisy. That’s just what we’re wired to do.”

Eventually, she found the pattern of hypocrisy in the left-wing ideology.

“It just started to just be like, ‘Hold on, we don’t believe in gender, but we need a female president.’ You’re like, huh?” she said. “And then it’s ‘My body, my choice,’ unless it’s a baby that needs a vaccine for Hepatitis B, which comes from butt sex and sharing needles. And then we believe in climate change and the sea is rising, but we live on the coast. Like, would you buy a house on the beach if you truly believed that the seas [are rising]?”

Cummings has created four comedy specials, the last was her 2022 special, “Jokes,” for Netflix. But se has also said that comedy is hard, these days, because of wokeness.

“I don’t have to tell you, over the past couple of years, comedy has taken quite a hit,” she told Page Six in 2023. “It became super obvious that there were some issues in our society … which, you know, it’s usually our job to comment on and confront. And, all of a sudden, comedians started becoming like the enemy.”

