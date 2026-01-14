Video: Country Singer Maren Morris Claims She ‘Lost a Lot of Fans’ After Smearing Conservatives and Pushing Woke Politics

Woke country music star Maren Morris claims that being public about her political views in the country music industry has affected her mental health and financial standing, adding that she has “lost a lot of fans” over it.

In a lengthy video posted to her TikTok account on Friday, Morris ranted about how her entire music career has existed under the “reign” of President Donald Trump, and how “no one is very friendly” after she has been outspoken about her views due to the country music industry being “very politicized.”

The “My Church” singer noted that her first album came out a few months before Trump won the 2016 presidential election.

“So my entire, like, success of my first record was under this first year of Trump’s reign,” she said, adding that “everything felt very political” at that time.

“Even though, like, no one cared that much before, this was a very big year for, like, us all to be blindsided with his win,” Morris added.

The 35-year-old went on to say, “The last ten years of my career have been under this, like, you know, Trump presidency, Biden, then Trump again,” adding that “the country music space” has “become very politicized.”

“It’s really heartbreaking, because I love my Texas roots, I love country music, I love Nashville — but it’s been very hot, like, no one is very friendly. Some people are cool, but, like, it’s been very, like, dicey at these award shows and shit, and I don’t really go to them anymore,” she said.

“But you cannot be a full songwriter and, you know, reflect reality and life through song without being political,” Morris continued. “I try to be kind, I try to be, like, benevolent, but there are people and energies in the sphere of my work the last few years that have really put me off.”

“So I’ve stepped away in certain facets, but I still love country music, obviously, like, there’s no choice, like, I grew up in it, so it’s there. It’s in your bones. It’s in your DNA,” the “Girl” singer added.

Watch Below:

In September 2023, Morris said she planned to quit country music, calling the genre “misogynistic and racist and homophobic and transphobic,” because of President Donald Trump.

“After the Trump years, people’s biases were on full display,” Morris told the Los Angeles Times. “It just revealed who people really were, and that they were proud to be misogynistic and racist and homophobic and transphobic. All these things were being celebrated, and it was weirdly dovetailing with this hypermasculine branch of country music.”

Elsewhere in here video, Morris says she feels “lucky” to “get to have a fan base and be honest,” though she has nonetheless “lost a lot of fans.”

“I’ve lost a lot of fans over the years because of my viewpoints,” she said, before conceding to the notion that people are allowed to abstain from consuming content from entertainers who oppose their values.

“I think that’s fair,” the country music singer said. “If you don’t agree with me, and you can’t enjoy my music because of my viewpoints, you are absolutely allowed to do that.”

“But I am only here for, like, an iteration of revolve around the sun,” she added. “So, I do feel like I’ve sacrificed a lot of my mental health, my financial standing, my family, just because I’m so deeply concerned and uncomfortable with the weird status quo of country music.”

Regardless, Morris says she will continue making music.

“I will always write songs, ” she said, before offering advice to “upcomers in music or country music,” adding, “Just know, like, it is a sacrifice to stick to your guns, and you will lose people along the way, whether it’s fans or, like, fucking friends or family members.”

“It’s a weird time right now,” the “The Middle” singer continued. “I’m very broken-hearted. I love my country, but it is so fucking broken. And I wish I could snap my fingers and make it better.”

“I’m here as an observant, like, a songwriter,” she added. “I just write about what I see and what I feel.”

Alana Mastrangelo is a reporter for Breitbart News. You can follow her on Facebook and X at @ARmastrangelo, and on Instagram.