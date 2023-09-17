Woke Maren Morris Announces She’s Leaving Country Music: ‘Misogynistic & Racist & Homophobic & Transphobic’

Bye, Felicia!

Woke singer Maren Morris has announced that she is leaving country music, claiming the industry changed into something “misogynistic and racist and homophobic and transphobic,” somehow because of Donald Trump.

The singer discussed her departure in a recent interview with the Los Angeles Times during which she said hit songs like Jason Aldean’s “Try That in a Small Town” have become “really toxic weapon[s] in culture wars.”

“After the Trump years, people’s biases were on full display,” she said. “It just revealed who people really were, and that they were proud to be misogynistic and racist and homophobic and transphobic. All these things were being celebrated, and it was weirdly dovetailing with this hypermasculine branch of country music.”

“I thought I’d like to burn it to the ground and start over,” she said at another point in the interview. “But it’s burning itself down without my help.”

“I’ve said everything I can say,” she also said.

In a possible indication of a career move in the making, Morris said performing on stage recently with Taylor Swift made her feel “safe.”

“It’s such a supportive crowd: 90 percent women and 10 percent gays and dads. I’ve never felt so safe at a live show before,” she told the newspaper.

Morris has embraced a host of woke causes in recent years, including drag queen entertainment for children and even sex-change surgery for minors.

The singer used a recent guest appearance on RuPaul’s Drag Race to apologize for what she called the country music industry’s “relationship with LGBTQ[QIAAP2S]+ members.”

“Coming from country music and its relationship with, like, LGBTQ[QIAAP2S]+ members, I just want to say I’m sorry and I love you guys for making me feel like a brave voice in country music,” she said. “So I just thank you guys for inspiring me. I’m gonna cry. I’m gonna go!”

In June, she took to social media to promote a Billboard magazine drag cover, telling her 1.6 million Instagram followers: “Happy Pride Month, y’all.”

She has also antagonized Jason and Brittany Aldean over their condemnation of sex-change surgeries, puberty blockers, and other so-called “gender-affirming” procedures for children.

Morris attacked Brittany Aldean for her stance, calling her “Insurrection Barbie” and a “scumbag human.”

