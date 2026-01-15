‘October 7’ Play to Run at the Kennedy Center

Phelim McAleer and Ann McElhinney, producers of the Breitbart movie My Son Hunter, will soon be bringing their acclaimed play about the horrific October 7 terrorist attacks to the Kennedy Center this year.

“The play, which the New York Post has described as ‘spellbinding… powerful and a sanctuary for truth,’ will be the first controversial play to be performed in the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts since the Trump administration took it over,” said the announcement from Phelim McAleer.

The play debuted in New York City last year and offers a “verbatim” account of the “terrorist attacks on Israel as told by those who survived them.” Per the press release:

Written by Phelim McAleer, OCTOBER 7 tells the story of Israel’s darkest day by using the compelling and dramatic accounts of those who lived through it. OCTOBER 7 is a 100 percent verbatim play consisting entirely of stories from those who were there. The interviews were conducted by veteran Irish journalists Phelim McAleer and Ann McElhinney who traveled to Israel in the immediate aftermath of the attacks. OCTOBER 7 brings together accounts from those who experienced Oct. 7. Their experiences may have been different, but all were changed by that day. In OCTOBER 7, the play, we meet young and old, secular and religious, people who were with family and those who were at a dance party when the unthinkable happened. We hear from the wounded and the bereaved, but we also meet the heroes who rescued dozens or fought back and saved multiple lives. We hear from mothers who hid for hours wondering if their family had survived, a policeman armed with a pistol and nine bullets who killed several Hamas and saved dozens of his neighbors. We meet the off-duty soldier who picked up his gun, protected his village, and was shot five times by three different terrorists. We hear how young people enjoying a dance party had to flee for their lives as they witnessed slaughter around them. OCTOBER 7 is a story of Israel’s darkest day, but it is also a story of survival, hope and resilience and fighting back against the forces of darkness.

The play ran for six weeks during its 2024 run in New York City and reportedly “required a permanent police presence” due to its sensitive subject matter. Theater Scene called it “incredibly powerful” while Stage and Cinema hailed it as “a snapshot in time, as remembered by eyewitnesses,” insisting that audiences “see what is there in the moment.”

Speaking with Breitbart News prior to its release, writer Phelim McAleer said the world must not forget the tragedy of October 7.

“The progressive elites seem to want the world to forget about October 7 and what happened that day. And they are being successful,” McAleer told Breitbart News in an exclusive statement. We were in Ireland on October 7 and right away. People started talking about the need for a cease-fire and how terrible it was that they were ‘Turning off the electricity in Gaza.’” “Everyone wanted to move on from October 7 but there would be no War in Gaza if it wasn’t for October 7,” he added. The play will be performed in the Kennedy Center’s iconic Terrace Theater on January 28th at 7:30pm. Buy tickets here.

Paul Roland Bois directed the award-winning Christian tech thriller, EXEMPLUM, which has a 100% Rotten Tomatoes critic rating and can be viewed for FREE on YouTube, Tubi, or Fawesome TV. “Better than Killers of the Flower Moon,” wrote Mark Judge. “You haven’t seen a story like this before,” wrote Christian Toto. A high-quality, ad-free rental can also be streamed on Google Play, Vimeo on Demand, or YouTube Movies. Follow him on X @prolandfilms or Instagram @prolandfilms.