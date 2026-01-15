‘Queer Eye’ Star Jonathan Van Ness Trashes ICE: ‘Secret Police Force … Murdering Citizens in the Streets’

Netflix’s Queer Eye star and Ultra Beauty pitchman Jonathan Van Ness went on a lengthy rant saying the massive fraud investigations involving Somali migrants in Minnesota are “targeted racism and xenophobia.” He also smeared U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents as “a literal secret police force is running around the U.S.A. terrorizing people, taking them away with no due process, taking them away from their families, and now murdering citizens in the streets, in some cases.”

“There’s so much to hold at once right now between the xenophobia, this fear-mongering against undocumented people,” Van Ness said on his podcast this week, before challenging his audience with what he dubbed a “call to action.”

“This is our lives. This is our humanity. This is our communities. I’m inviting you to jump into the fold. It doesn’t have to be all doom and gloom even when it is literally all doom and gloom,” he said. “We need all of your voices. We need all of your conversation. So if you have not gotten into these conversations yet or stood shoulder-to-shoulder with the people in your community, as Senator Elizabeth Warren would say. This is, like, when we really need you to do it.”

Van Ness didn’t say her name but he was talking about anti-ICE activist Renee Nicole Good, who was shot and killed by an ICE officer on January 7. Good was blocking an ICE operation and refusing officer commands to move her care. She was shot and killed after ramming her SUV into an agent who sustained injuries.

Corporate media outlets failed to report what video later made clear, in that Good rammed her SUV into the ICE agent before she was shot.

It was later revealed that the ICE office who fatally shot Good suffered internal bleeding to his torso.