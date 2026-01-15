Actor Timothy Busfield Dropped by His Talent Agency, Faces New Sexual Abuse Allegation from 16-Year-Old Girl

Actor Timothy Busfield, known for his turn as Elliot on TV’s Thirtysomething and Mark in the baseball movie classic Field of Dreams, has been accused of sexually abusing a 16-year-old girl after turning himself into authorities for two other sex crime charges.

As Breitbart News reported this week, Busfield turned himself into authorities in New Mexico after a warrant was issued for his arrest last week “on two counts of criminal sexual contact of a minor and one count of child abuse.”

Innovative Artists, which is based in Los Angeles and New York, has subsequently released the 68-year-old actor and director as a client, Deadline reported.

“The charges stem from allegations that Busfield inappropriately touched a young boy on the set of the TV series The Cleaning Lady that he was directing,” said the Breitbart report.

“A criminal complaint filed by an investigator with the Albuquerque Police Department says the boy reported that he was 7 years old when Busfield touched him three or four times on private areas over his clothing. Busfield allegedly touched him five or six times on another occasion when he was 8, the complaint said,” it added.

The boy’s twin brother also claims that Busfield touched him, adding that he kept quiet for fear of getting in trouble.

Busfield denied the allegations when interviewed by authorities last fall, asserting that the boys’ mother sought revenge after he replaced them on the series. Busfield described the set as a playful environment where he might have picked up and tickled the boys.

“I mean, I’m always around people, right? It would be, you know, in front of the parents. There would never be a weird moment about it,” Busfield said in the interview.

“I don’t really remember picking those boys up,” he reportedly added. “I remember picking up the boy who followed them. I’d pick him up and he’d be giggling and that would sort of get him ready to act.”

According to the New York Post, Busfield now stands accused of a sexually abusing a third victim.

The embattled actor, 68, was accused of sexually abusing a 16-year-old girl “several years ago” in Sacramento, California, by prosecutors in Bernalillo County, New Mexico, in a motion filed on Jan. 14. Colin Swift, the alleged victim’s father, reported the incident to investigators on Jan. 13, according to the motion, which was filed to request pretrial detention and was obtained by The Post. Busfield has not been charged in connection with the 16-year-old’s claim.

“While auditioning for [Busfield] at B Street Theatre, the 16-year-old reported that [Busfield] kissed her and put his hands down her pants and touched her privates,” alleged the newly filed motion, adding that the actor “begged the family” not to report the incident “if he received therapy.” Swift, a therapist, allegedly agreed “that was the best thing to do” at the time.

“I’m going to fight it. I’m going to fight it with a great team, and I’m going to be exonerated,” Busfield said in a video posted to social media. “I know I am because this is all so wrong and all lies.”