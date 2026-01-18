Bruce Springsteen Dedicates ‘Promised Land’ to Anti-ICE Extremist Renee Good, Tells ‘Gestapo’ ICE ‘Get the F**k Out of Minneapolis’

Far-left 1980s rocker Bruce Springsteen dedicated a performance of his song “Promised Land” to extremist, anti-ICE, activist Renee Nicole Good at New Jersey’s Light of Day music festival on Saturday. Springsteen called ICE the “Gestapo” and “murderers,” and demanded that the law enforcement agency “get the fuck out of Minnesota.”

Springsteen made an unannounced appearance on stage with Joe Grushecky & the Houserockers where he told the crowd that they need to “send a message to this president. And as the mayor of that city has said, ICE should get the fuck out of Minneapolis. So this one is for you, and the memory of the mother of three and American citizen Renee Good.”

“This next song is probably one of my greatest songs. And I don’t want to be out of water tonight, but I wrote this song as an ode to American possibility,” the Born in the USA singer said ahead of the song, “both to the beautiful but flawed country that we are, and to the country that we could be.”

WATCH:

“Now, right now, we are living through incredibly critical times. The United States, the ideals and the values for which it stood for the past 250 years, is being tested as it has never been in modern times,” he continued. “Those values and those ideals have never been as endangered as they are right now.”

He then attacked the federal government in a truly insurrectionist vein:

“So as we gather tonight in this beautiful display of love and care and thoughtfulness and community … if you believe in democracy, in liberty … if you believe that truth still matters, and that it’s worth speaking out, and it’s worth fighting for … if you believe in the power of the law and that no one stands above it … if you stand against heavily armed masked federal troops invading American cities, and using Gestapo tactics against our fellow citizens … if you believe you don’t deserve to be murdered for exercising your American right to protest … then send a message to this President. And as the Mayor of that city has said, ICE should get the fuck out of Minneapolis. So this one is for you, and the memory of the mother of three and American citizen Renee Good.

Renee Good was shot and killed on January 7 when she tried to use her SUV to run down an ICE agent in Minneapolis.

