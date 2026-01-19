Report: Kiefer Sutherland Allegedly Punched, Tried to Choke Uber Driver Before Arrest

Actor Kiefer Sutherland was arrested last week on suspicion of criminal threats after Los Angeles police say he assaulted an Uber driver. More details are now shedding further light on the incident.

Law enforcement sources informed ABC News 59-year-old allegedly punched the driver multiple times and tried to choke him, according to an untested assertion from the alleged victim.

As Breitbart News previously reported, there were no injuries that required medical treatment in the incident.

Sources told ABC News:

[…] the Uber driver told police that he got out of the vehicle to get away from Sutherland, and that it allegedly appeared to those on scene that Sutherland was under the influence during the altercation. The Uber driver called 911 while allegedly running away from Sutherland. Sources further said that the driver had a dash cam-type camera in his car that may have captured some of the alleged incident. Sutherland has not been charged. ABC News has been advised by the district attorney’s office that the actor likely will be charged next month shortly before a scheduled court appearance on Feb. 2.

According to police, the radio call regarding the incident was for an alleged assault involving a ride-share driver near the intersection of Sunset Boulevard and Fairfax Avenue in Los Angeles.

The London, England-born actor was arrested on suspicion of felony criminal threats. According to jail records, he posted $50,000 bond and is due before a court on Feb. 2.

The son of legendary actor Donald Sutherland was previously arrested in September 2007 on drunk driving charges – his fourth DUI since 1989.

After pleading no contest, he spend 45 days in jail.

In May 2009, he surrendered to the New York Police Department (NYPD) for head-butting fashion designer Jack McCollough, but the charges were dropped several weeks later after he issued a public apology in a joint statement with McCollough.

The actor is best known for his longtime portrayal of federal agent Jack Bauer on the Fox TV ticking-time-bomb thriller 24 and several spinoffs. He also starred in The Lost Boys and Young Guns and appeared in two films directed by Rob Reiner, Stand by Me and A Few Good Men.