Pop Singer Meghan Trainor Hires Surrogate to Carry and Deliver Third Child

Jan. 21 (UPI) — “All About That Bass” singer Meghan Trainor and her husband, actor Daryl Sabara, are celebrating the birth of their third child on Jan. 18.

Trainor shared an Instagram post on Tuesday announcing her daughter’s arrival.

“Our baby girl Mikey Moon Trainor has finally made it to the world thanks to our incredible, superwoman surrogate,” Trainor wrote. “We are forever grateful to all the doctors, nurses, teams who made this dream possible. We had endless conversations with our doctors in this journey, and this was the safest way for us to be able to continue growing our family.”

The couple, who married in 2018, share sons Riley, 4, and Barry, 2.

The Instagram post features an image of the boys gazing at their new sister.

“We are over the moon in love with this precious girl,” Trainor continued. “Riley and Barry have been so excited. They even got to choose her middle name. We are going to enjoy our family time now. Love you all.”

The post drew comments from television personality Hoda Kotb and violinist Lindsey Stirling.

“Wow! Congratulations. You are continually inspiring me as you live your life in. your own way,” Stirling wrote.