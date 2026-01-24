Rapper Ludacris Quits Music Tour with Kid Rod, Jason Aldean After Backlash

Rapper Ludacris has quit a country music-focused tour after woke fans criticized him for working with MAGA-associated artists.

The “Rock the Country” tour includes Trump-supporting stars Kid Rock and Jason Aldean, but some Ludacris fans were unhappy that the rapper was joining what they considered a MAGA-inspired tour. Ludacris collaborated with Aldean on the country star’s 2011 hit “Dirt Road Anthem Remix,” and that collaboration led to the rapper being invited onto the tour, according to StereoGum.

The tour has confirmed that Ludacris has quit the concert series, and a spokesman for the rapper claimed his inclusion was accidental from the beginning. His inclusion was “a mix-up. Lines got crossed and he wasn’t supposed to be on there,” the spokesperson reportedly said.

The tour, though, is not being sold as a “MAGA” event, but the mere presence of Aldean and Kid Rock was enough for certain fans to become infuriated.

However, despite the sudden cold feet evinced by Ludacris, fellow rapper Nelly has announced that he will participate in the tour.

Nelly, who played at one of Trump’s inauguration events last year and was also featured on the 2024 Rock the Country Tour, cited his support of America’s military as the main reason he joined in. “I love this country as well. It is an honor for me to perform for the President of the United States, regardless of who is in office,” he told the media.

Two-time Grammy-nominated rap veteran Trick Daddy ripped the critics who attacked Nelly for performing at Trump’s Liberty Ball. “It’s not nothing personal when it’s your business,” the Miami-based artist said.

Other artists who will perform on the tour include Blake Shelton, Jelly Roll, Creed, Brooks & Dunn, Riley Green, Miranda Lambert, Hank Williams Jr., Shinedown, Jon Pardi, Ella Langley, Lynyrd Skynyrd, Brantley Gilbert, and Treaty Oak Revival.

