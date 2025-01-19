‘Hot in Herre’ Rap Star Nelly to Perform at Trump Inauguration Liberty Ball

Three-time Grammy-winning rapper Nelly will perform at one of President-elect Donald Trump’s three official inaugural balls on Monday.

The news was announced via a press release Saturday by the Trump Vance Inaugural Committee and confirmed by CBS News.

Nelly, 49, whose birth name is Cornell Haynes II is a St. Louis native with hits such as “Hot in Herre” and “Just A Dream.” The 49-year-old has had four No. 1 hits and won nine Billboard Music Awards.

Country music phenomenon Carrie Underwood will sing “America the Beautiful” at the swearing-in ceremony, as Breitbart News reported.

The Village People, whose hit song “Y.M.C.A.” is frequently played at Trump rallies, also said they will perform at inaugural events.

Trump is also set to attend the Make America Great Again Victory Rally in D.C. on January 19, with musical guests Kid Rock, Billy Ray Cyrus, and Liberty University’s Praise Choir taking the stage.

The rally will be held at the Capitol One Arena in Chinatown, where a swearing-in ceremony viewing party will also be organized the following day.

There are numerous balls in the days around the inauguration, and the new president usually attends a handful.