Man Arrested After Democrat Congressman Maxwell Frost Punched in the Face at CAA’s Sundance Film Fest Party

A man was arrested on Friday after Rep. Maxwell Frost (D-FL) was punched in the face at a party hosted by the Creative Artists Agency (CAA)’s Sundance Film Festival.

On Saturday, Frost announced that he was the victim of what he says was a racially motivated attack.

“Last night, I was assaulted by a man at Sundance Festival who told me that Trump was going to deport me before he punched me in the face,” the Democrat congressman wrote in a Saturday X post.

“He was heard screaming racist remarks as he drunkenly ran off. The individual was arrested and I am okay,” Frost, who became the first Gen Z and first Afro-Cuban member of the U.S. Congress when he was elected in 2022, added.

“Thank you to the venue security and Park City PD for assistance on this incident,” the 29-year-old congressman concluded in his post.

In a follow-up X post a few hours later, Frost added, “I am okay. Thank you for all the well wishes. We are in scary times. Please stay safe and do not let these people silence you. Onwards.”

On Friday, sources told Deadline that a man was arrested at a CAA Sundance party following a racially charged incident in a restroom at at High West Saloon in Park City, Utah.

The man who was arrested reportedly “shocked those in his vicinity with remarks about his pride in being white,” before witnesses saw him punching Frost in the face, the outlet reported.

After the attack, security quickly detained the assailant, who had reportedly crashed the party, and the man was taken into police custody.

The Sundance Film Festival responded to the incident, saying, “We strongly condemn last night’s assault and abhor any form of violence, harassment, and hate speech,” Variety reported.

“While the incident occurred at a non-Festival-affiliated event, such behavior is intolerable and against our values of upholding a welcoming and inspiring environment for all our attendees,” Sundance’s statement continued.

The film festival went on to say, “The safety and security of our festival attendees is always our chief concern, and our thoughts are with Congressman Frost and his continued well-being.”

“We encourage anyone with additional information on this matter to contact the Park City Police Department,” Sundance added.

The 2026 Sundance Film Festival is taking place in Park City and Salt Lake City from January 22 to February 1.

Alana Mastrangelo is a reporter for Breitbart News. You can follow her on Facebook and X at @ARmastrangelo, and on Instagram.