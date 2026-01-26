‘Comrade Newsom’s’ ‘Invisible Coup’ Street Art Hits LA and Sacramento

Street art popped up around Los Angeles and Sacramento, California, this past weekend that seemed to be inspired by the groundbreaking investigative reporting of four-time #1 New York Times bestselling investigative journalist and Breitbart News Senior Contributor Peter Schweizer’s new blockbuster book The Invisible Coup: How American Elites and Foreign Powers Use Immigration as a Weapon.

The street art appears to hit many of the bombshell themes in Schweizer’s book, now the #1 book on Amazon, from the “Manchurian Generation” of more than one million Chinese with U.S. citizenship who grew up in communist China and could be eligible to vote in the 2030 American elections to the thousands of Chinese pilots sent to the U.S. and taught to fly. The art appears to be the work of infamously edgy conservative street artist Sabo, who has routinely embarrassed bureaucrats, corporations, A-list celebrities, and government agencies by highlighting their scandals in prominent locations throughout Los Angeles.

The street art depicts Chinese fighter jets flying through the sky, an apparent reference to the facts uncovered in Schweizer’s book about the thousands of Chinese pilots being sent to the U.S. for training with “virtually no oversight” before returning and serving in China’s military.

There are also Chinese babies parachuting down from the sky, a likely reference to what Schweizer calls the “Manchurian Generation,” the estimated one million Chinese babies being born U.S. citizens every year, growing up in Communist China, while soon being eligible to vote in American elections.

California Governor Gavin Newsom is clad in a communist uniform. The Los Angeles streets below him are consumed by rioters, reminiscent of last year’s anti-ICE riots that saw radicals shut down traffic on the 101 freeway, before they set police cars on fire, while agitators waved Mexican flags. Indeed, Schweizer’s book exposes how Mexico’s 50-plus consulates across the U.S. are running a shadow campaign, including staging massive pro-immigration protests, to bend American elections in favor of Mexican interests. Schweizer’s book also details how Mexico uses its consulates to flood American schools with Marxist, anti-American textbooks.

And if that wasn’t enough, the artist sets the world famous Hollywood Hills on fire as an apparent reference to the deadly Pacific Palisades and Los Angeles County fires of 2025.

The artist also targeted the California state capitol of Sacramento, including the capitol building as well as other downtown areas.

Released on January 20, Peter Schweizer’s latest exposé The Invisible Coup tracks the money, influence networks, and coordination linking American elites, global non-governmental organizations, and “even drug cartels.”

