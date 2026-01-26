Hollywood producer and directing powerhouse Judd Apatow is calling on fellow left-wingers to get more active in the fight against President Donald Trump and the federal government’s illegal immigration crackdown.

Apatow appeared at the Sundance Film Festival where he blasted America and President Trump and scolded leftists for not rising up to his satisfaction to destroy the prior two.

“I’m not sure I can solve all the problems of the world right now,” Apatow said dung his appearance at the Variety Studio presented by Audible. “But everybody has to get involved and wake up and look for ways to be positive and stand up for what this country is truly about. What’s happening right now is completely heinous and goes against all the values of the country.”

“There is a weird, hypo-normalization right now where it’s like, ‘Hey, we’re going skiing today so I guess ICE isn’t terrorizing everybody,’” Apatow added. “People need to do something — what Americans don’t do very often — which is think long-term, get involved and make sacrifices for the country.”

Apatow was also seen blasting the U.S. early in January during the Golden Globes where he claimed the U.S. is now in a “dictatorship.”

Apatow’s comment came during his thoughts on his movie Trainwreck losing Best Picture for Musical or Comedy to The Martian 10 years ago.

“I’ve had a beef since my film Trainwreck lost Best Comedy to Ridley Scott’s The Martian,” Apatow said. “That’s water under the bridge. That was 10 years ago. Since then, we’ve had COVID. I believe we’re a dictatorship now, but I’m still pretty focused on this Martian thing.”

He also attacked the country speaking at the DGA Awards last year, when he said “we’re fucked” after Trump had been inaugurated.

“My new pronouns are ‘We’re fucked,'” Apatow said.

“There’s a good chance that some of you in this room voted for Trump. I won’t judge you, I won’t judge you. But God will,” he added.

Apatow further took aim at Tesla CEO Elon Musk, adding that “if you’re the owner of the Tesla Cybertruck in the parking lot, please go fuck yourself.”

