Judd Apatow at Golden Globe Awards: ‘We’re a Dictatorship Now’

Director Judd Apatow joked “we’re a dictatorship now” when presenting the award for Best Director at the Golden Globe Awards on Sunday night.

Apatow’s joke came as he discussed his movie Trainwreck losing Best Picture for Musical or Comedy to The Martian just 10 years ago.

“I’ve had a beef since my film Trainwreck lost Best Comedy to Ridley Scott’s The Martian,” he said. “That’s water under the bridge. That was 10 years ago. Since then, we’ve had COVID. I believe we’re a dictatorship now, but I’m still pretty focused on this Martian thing.”

While Judd Apatow did not mention the president’s name during his speech, he has previously been critical of the Trump administration. Speaking at the DGA Awards last year, Apatow said “we’re fucked” after Trump had been inaugurated.

“My new pronouns are ‘We’re fucked,’” Apatow said.

“There’s a good chance that some of you in this room voted for Trump. I won’t judge you, I won’t judge you. But God will,” he added.

Apatow further took aim at Tesla CEO Elon Musk, adding that “if you’re the owner of the Tesla Cybertruck in the parking lot, please go fuck yourself.”