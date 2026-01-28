Fashion Notes: Melania Trump Dons Dior, Alaïa to Ring Bell at New York Stock Exchange to Promote ‘Melania’

First Lady Melania Trump rang the bell at the New York Stock Exchange on Wednesday, in a luxe black ensemble, to promote her upcoming film Melania which hits theatres nationwide on January 30.
Melania Trump wore a black double-sided virgin wool and cashmere belted coat from Christian Dior, pairing it with a wide leather belt from Maison Alaïa and black Christian Louboutin 100mm Kate stilettos.
The Dior coat retails for about $7,300 while the Louboutins go for $945. The Alaïa belt is no longer available for purchase.
Mrs. Trump’s film Melania follows 20 days leading up to her husband’s inauguration last year — tracking her as she becomes first lady, again.
NEW YORK, NEW YORK – JANUARY 28: Melania Trump speaks as First Lady Melania Trump Rings NYSE Opening Bell To Celebrate Upcoming Film “Melania” at New York Stock Exchange on January 28, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)
US First Lady Melania Trump visits the floor of the New York Stock Exchange before ringing the opening bell in New York on January 28, 2026. (Photo by ANGELA WEISS / AFP via Getty Images)
US First Lady Melania Trump signs a guest book as she arrives to ring the opening bell at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York on January 28, 2026. (Photo by ANGELA WEISS / AFP via Getty Images)
NEW YORK, NEW YORK – JANUARY 28: First lady Melania Trump appears at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) where she rang the opening bell on January 28, 2026 in New York City. Mrs. Trump made the appearance as part of her publicity tour for the film, “Melania,” which documents her life in the 20 days leading up to President Donald Trump’s second inauguration. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)
Signage for the new film “Melania” at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, US, on Wednesday, Jan. 28, 2026. The first lady is ringing the opening bell at the New York Stock Exchange, with the White House citing her accomplishments over the past year, including online child safety protections and support for young people coming out of foster care. Photographer: Michael Nagle/Bloomberg via Getty Images
US First Lady Melania Trump speaks prior to ringing the opening bell at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, US, on Wednesday, Jan. 28, 2026. The first lady is ringing the opening bell at the New York Stock Exchange, with the White House citing her accomplishments over the past year, including online child safety protections and support for young people coming out of foster care. Photographer: Michael Nagle/Bloomberg via Getty Images
Lynn Martin, president of the NYSE Group Inc., left, and US First Lady Melania Trump at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, US, on Wednesday, Jan. 28, 2026. The first lady is ringing the opening bell at the New York Stock Exchange, with the White House citing her accomplishments over the past year, including online child safety protections and support for young people coming out of foster care. Photographer: Michael Nagle/Bloomberg via Getty Images
Lynn Martin, president of the NYSE Group Inc., from left, US First Lady Melania Trump, Peter Giacchi, head of DMM floor trading at Citadel Securities, and Jeff Sprecher, founder and chief executive officer of Intercontinental Exchange Inc., on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, US, on Wednesday, Jan. 28, 2026. The first lady is ringing the opening bell at the New York Stock Exchange, with the White House citing her accomplishments over the past year, including online child safety protections and support for young people coming out of foster care. Photographer: Michael Nagle/Bloomberg
Signage for the new film “Melania” on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, US, on Wednesday, Jan. 28, 2026. The first lady is ringing the opening bell at the New York Stock Exchange, with the White House citing her accomplishments over the past year, including online child safety protections and support for young people coming out of foster care. Photographer: Michael Nagle/Bloomberg via Getty Images
US First Lady Melania Trump rings the opening bell on the floor at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, US, on Wednesday, Jan. 28, 2026. The first lady is ringing the opening bell at the New York Stock Exchange, with the White House citing her accomplishments over the past year, including online child safety protections and support for young people coming out of foster care. Photographer: Michael Nagle/Bloomberg via Getty Images
Jeff Sprecher, founder and chief executive officer of Intercontinental Exchange Inc., from left, US First Lady Melania Trump, and Lynn Martin, president of the NYSE Group Inc., applaud after ringing the opening bell on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, US, on Wednesday, Jan. 28, 2026. The first lady is ringing the opening bell at the New York Stock Exchange, with the White House citing her accomplishments over the past year, including online child safety protections and support for young people coming out of foster care. Photographer: Michael Nagle/Bloomberg via Getty Images
US First Lady Melania Trump after signing the guest book on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, US, on Wednesday, Jan. 28, 2026. The first lady is ringing the opening bell at the New York Stock Exchange, with the White House citing her accomplishments over the past year, including online child safety protections and support for young people coming out of foster care. Photographer: Michael Nagle/Bloomberg via Getty Images
Jeff Sprecher, founder and chief executive officer of Intercontinental Exchange Inc., left, and US First Lady Melania Trump, right, applaud after ringing the opening bell on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, US, on Wednesday, Jan. 28, 2026. The first lady is ringing the opening bell at the New York Stock Exchange, with the White House citing her accomplishments over the past year, including online child safety protections and support for young people coming out of foster care. Photographer: Michael Nagle/Bloomberg via Getty Images
Lynn Martin, president of the NYSE Group Inc., left, and US First Lady Melania Trump on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, US, on Wednesday, Jan. 28, 2026. The first lady is ringing the opening bell at the New York Stock Exchange, with the White House citing her accomplishments over the past year, including online child safety protections and support for young people coming out of foster care. Photographer: Michael Nagle/Bloomberg via Getty Images
John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Email him at jbinder@breitbart.com. Follow him on Twitter here.
