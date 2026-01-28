Fashion Notes: Melania Trump Dons Dior, Alaïa to Ring Bell at New York Stock Exchange to Promote ‘Melania’

First Lady Melania Trump rang the bell at the New York Stock Exchange on Wednesday, in a luxe black ensemble, to promote her upcoming film Melania which hits theatres nationwide on January 30.

Melania Trump wore a black double-sided virgin wool and cashmere belted coat from Christian Dior, pairing it with a wide leather belt from Maison Alaïa and black Christian Louboutin 100mm Kate stilettos.

The Dior coat retails for about $7,300 while the Louboutins go for $945. The Alaïa belt is no longer available for purchase.

Mrs. Trump’s film Melania follows 20 days leading up to her husband’s inauguration last year — tracking her as she becomes first lady, again.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Email him at jbinder@breitbart.com. Follow him on Twitter here.