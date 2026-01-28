Nolte: Only Place Where Ethan Hawke Cannot Speak His Mind Is Fascist Hollywood

Actor Ethan Hawke debunked himself in real time as he leaned into a microphone held by a national publication, looked into their camera, and spoke his mind about… living in fear of speaking his mind.

“I never felt scared about what I was going to say until the last couple years,” he told the far-left Variety. “Where I feel like ‘Oh, you have to be careful.’ Or, or what? I don’t know, but there’s a kind of fear in the air that I’ve never felt before — and it’s not America.”

These idiots on the left do this all the time — like with ICE. No one would dare scream “Nazi pig!” at an actual Nazi, and no one would take to the national stage to complain about not being able to speak his mind in a fascist country where you’re truly not allowed to speak your mind.

A good example of where you can’t speak your mind is the entertainment industry.

Ethan Hawke would never have the moral courage to speak the truth about this. He would never say, “You can’t speak your mind in Hollywood. If you do, your entire career will be wiped out.”

If Hawke voted for Trump, he could not speak his mind without being blacklisted in Hollywood.

If Hawke believed illegal aliens should be deported, he could not speak his mind without losing acting jobs.

If Hawke believed America should have a secure border, he could not speak his mind without losing Hollywood friends.

If Hawke believed it was wrong to queer little kids, expose them to drag queens, and perform mutilating gender surgeries on them, he could never say that out loud without be banished forever from his profession.

He said nothing when Gina Carano was canceled and blacklisted for speaking her mind.

He said nothing as Sasha Stone lost a three-decade career covering the Oscars for speaking her mind.

He said nothing as Woody Allen was annihilated by Hollywood’s kangaroo court of public opinion after two separate state investigations found him so innocent 30 years ago, he was never even indicted.

He said nothing in support of Kevin Spacey and Johnny Depp after both men remained unemployed after being exonerated in court.

He said nothing as Disney disappeared The Path to 9/11, a $40 million miniseries, to appease the Clintons.

As his silent consent supports Hollywood’s left-wing fascism, Hawke did say this: “To get to be an artist in a free country, I’ve had enough of an education to know what a privilege that is. And, um, I don’t feel that way anymore. And that’s something that has to change.”

Imagine posing as brave while you do and say exactly what your employers, friends, award-givers, colleagues, the corporate media, academia, and nearly half the country demand you say.

Oh, will you look at that brave Ethan Hawke risking so much to speak truth to power as he ingeniously hides behind… a camera and microphone.

As my friend Christian Toto pointed out, Hawke said nothing “while Team Biden silenced online voices, while comedians found their jokes censored… I could go on and on and on. Great actor. And he’s full of s***.”

Yep, full of shit and chickenshit.

