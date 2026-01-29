Los Angeles Metro Reroutes Buses with Ads for ‘Melania’ Movie from Service to ‘Mitigate Potential Vandalism’

The Los Angeles Metro says it has moved around and rerouted some city buses carrying ads for the new film Melania. The admission comes as L.A. Metro has been accused of sending the buses out of service to hide them from public view ahead of the film’s Friday release.

Elizabeth Barochana, a member of the L.A. Republican Party Central Committee, took to her X account on Wednesday to express her curiosity about why buses carrying the ads for Melania appeared to be systematically sent back to the Metro bus yard and were not traveling their regular routes.

Barochana felt that the reason the buses had disappeared off the streets is to prevent the ads for the movie from being seen by the public.

“Can you guys be less obvious” she asked pointedly.

Barochana is not alone. Los Angeles County GOP Chair Roxanne Hoge told her followers that she was told that more than 100 buses carrying the Melania ads were grounded in bus depots and were not being put in service.

“I’m hearing it’s because someone doesn’t want Melania, The Movie, to have a good opening weekend,” Hoge wrote on X.

The public transportation organization eventually replied to Barochana’s post claiming that buses with Melania ads were not being pulled from service.

“We’re not pulling ads from the system. Our buses do return to the bus divisions around our region during the service day for various reasons — refueling, change of operators, cleaning, maintenance, etc,” the operators said.

Still not happy with the answer, Barochana followed up with a comment asking, “Will the buses with the Melania ads on them be driving their normal routes the next two days?”

The public transportation system replied again, this time claiming that the rescheduling of buses was also meant to “mitigate potential vandalism,” but otherwise tried to wave off the route changes as “routine.”

“Buses routinely return to bus yards. We also had to move some of the buses around to divisions and/or routes to where we thought we could mitigate any potential vandalism. To be clear: we’re not trying to avoid putting any bus in service because of any ads on them,” the LA Metro replied.

Bus shelter’s carrying the Melania posters have seen extensive vandalism by unhinged leftists in the city.

Melania, the film following the first lady’s journey and the 20 days leading up to her husband’s second term as president, opens in theaters nationwide on Friday January 30th.

