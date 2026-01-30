Judge and Jury: Hollywood Celebrity Ben Stiller Declares ICE an ‘Armed Militia’ Guilty of ‘Violent Murder’

Actor and director Ben Stiller has posted a letter to his social media accusing federal immigration officers of being an “armed militia” who are guilty of “murdering American citizens.”

Stiller began his screed claiming he was “concerned about the future of our democracy.”

“I love our country. But, like so many of us, I’m concerned about the future of our democracy,” he wrote in his letter on Friday.

He went on to misrepresent the protests in Minnesota and the two incidents where violent protesters were killed by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officers.

“We’ve now seen the violent murder of American citizens, killed in cold blood in broad daylight by masked ICE agents,” he continued. “These were our neighbors, their lives ended by armed militias entering our communities with impunity. They were denied due process in life and dignity in death by an administration who refuted the reality the world saw, shifting blame to the victims and creating false narratives about their lives and those fateful days.”

The two activists shot by ICE were far from mere innocent Americans speaking their mind about the actions of the federal government. Both were radicalized and violent, one attempting to use her car to run ICE officers down and the second brought a loaded gun to a protest and resisted arrest when confronted.

Stiller continued his attack with vague notions about “checks and balances” in government.

“The Framers of our Constitution believed in checks and balances to power, adding the Bill of Rights specifically to protect individual liberties from potential government overreach. And yet here we are, Innocent people are being harassed, separated from their families, and in some cases killed,” the Night at the Museum star wrote.

He next seemed to claim that the weeks of property damage, obstruction, and violence committed by anti-ICE gangs has been “peaceful protest.”

“Peaceful protest is a constitutionally protected form of free speech that is essential to our existence as a democracy,” he said. “We have the right to disagree with the actions of the government we elect. The First Amendment also names and protects the freedom of the press. And yet journalists and political commentators have been arrested. Martin Luther King, Jr., once said ‘Our lives begin to end the day we become silent about things that matter.'”

“Our elected representatives, from the President and members of Congress to the people they appoint and approve, have a responsibility to act with integrity and honesty. To uphold our ideals and values as a nation. To not lie to us, in the face of plain facts,” He wrote.

“We must demand that they represent the expressed will of the people they serve, including removing ICE from our streets; We must demand justice and an end to this lethal chaos,” Stiller wrote without acknowledging that Donald Trump was elected by more than 77 million voters to do exactly what he is now doing with his immigration policy.

He concluded, writing, “I believe we can reverse this slide toward division and hate. Facing this moment with a return to empathy and love for one another might sound naive, but it’s ultimately what will move our country forward and out of this.”

This is the same “empathetic” Ben Stiller who in 2021 came out in favor of big tech banning Trump and conservatives from social media to shut down their right to free speech on the Internet. And he is just another one of those Hollywood celebrities who has been heard comparing people to Nazis for disagreeing with his politics.

Stiller was also among the many Hollywood celebrities who campaigned for former Vice President Kamala Harris during the recent election.

He even appeared in a pro-abortion video alongside Harris’ husband, Doug Emhoff.

Stiller also participated in a number of entertainment industry-related fundraising events for Harris.