Ben Stiller, Andy Cohen, Doug Emhoff Urge Fathers to Vote for Kamala Harris Because of Abortion

The Kamala Harris campaign has enlisted actor Ben Stiller and talk show host Andy Cohen for a new social media video intended to broaden her appeal to men, specifically fathers who have daughters. The video also features her husband Doug Emhoff who talks about being a responsible family man when it comes to abortion.

The video also stars Doug Emhoff’s daughter, fashion model Ella Emhoff. “To all the dads out there, I would say: this is the time to really show support for your daughters.”

Andy Cohen — who hosts his own Bravo talk show and is behind The Real Housewives reality shows — claimed his two-and-a-half year old daughter “is smarter than all the guys in the room already.”

He added: “My vote for Kamala is an investment in my daughter’s future.”

Ben Stiller said his 22-year-old daughter is a “feminist.”

Doug Emhoff said abortion is an “issue for men and families and this is one of the many, many reasons why we’ve got to elect Kamala as president.”

As Breitbart News reported, Doug Emhoff has publicly admitted to having an extramarital affair with the nanny during his first marriage. It was reported that the nanny got pregnant but didn’t keep the child. It remains unclear if she had an abortion or gave up the child for adoption.

