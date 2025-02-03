Ben Stiller Falsely Claims Elon Musk Performed ‘Double Nazi Salute’

Hollywood star Ben Stiller has spread the false claim that Elon Musk performed a “double Nazi salute” during an inaugural event for President Donald Trump last month.

In a recent interview with Kara Swisher’s podcast “On,” Ben Stiller addressed his online feud with the Tesla and SpaceX billionaire

“I know he really likes Tropic Thunder,” the actor said. “Great. Good for him. But after the Nazi salute — the double Nazi salute — I’m not just into it. Never was into it.”

The establishment news media ran with the unfounded claim that Musk performed Nazi salutes during a Trump inaugural event at the Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C. on January 20.

But video of Musk’s speech shows that he first slapped his heart, extended his arm, and then told the crowd, “My heart goes out to you.”

Even the Anti-Defamation League — which is no fan of Trump — disputed the “Nazi salute” claims.

Nevertheless, major news outlets spread the story, often without showing Musk’s full comments.

Ben Stiller was among the many Hollywood celebrities who campaigned for former Vice President Kamala Harris during the recent election.

He even appeared in an abortion-themed video alongside Harris’ husband, Doug Emhoff.

Stiller also participated in a number of entertainment industry-related fundraising events for Harris.