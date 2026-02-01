Country Star Jelly Roll Praises Jesus at The Grammys: ‘I Love You, Lord!’

Country star and rapper Jelly Roll received his first three Grammy Awards on Sunday night and used the moment to praise Jesus Christ.

After winning the award for Best Contemporary Country Album, Jelly Roll, real name Jason DeFord, celebrated his faith on stage.

“I know they’re going to try to kick me off here, so just let me try to get this out. First of all, Jesus, I hear you, and I am listening Lord,” he began.

“Second of all, I want to thank my beautiful wife. I would have never changed my life without you. I’d have ended up dead or in jail. I’d have killed myself if it wasn’t for you and Jesus. I thank you for that,” he continued.

After thanking his record label and his producers, the singer drove home his message of redemption through following Jesus Christ.

“There was a time in my life, y’all, that I was broken. That’s why I wrote this album. I didn’t think I had a chance. There was days I thought the darkest things. I was a horrible human. There was a moment in my life where all I had was a Bible this big and a radio the same size and a 6-by-8-foot sail, and I believed those things could change my life,” he said.

” I believed that music had the power to change my life and God had the power to change my life. I want to tell you all right now: Jesus is for everybody. Jesus is not owned by one political party. Jesus is not owned by no music label. Jesus is Jesus, and anybody can have a relationship with him. I love you, Lord,” he concluded.

The country star’s message comes one week after he declared “Jesus is for everybody” live on Netflix. As Breitbart News reported in December, he also received a full pardon from the state of Tennessee for his criminal past.

“Republican Gov. Bill Lee acknowledged the contrite Antioch, Tennessee, native’s long road back from drugs and prison through soul-searching, songwriting, and advocacy for second chances alongside a fresh start at life,” reported Breitbart News.

“The rapper-turned-singer, whose legal name is Jason Deford, has spoken for years about his redemption arc before diverse audiences, from people serving time in correctional centers to concert crowds and even in testimony before Congress,” it added.

Paul Roland Bois directed the award-winning Christian tech thriller, EXEMPLUM, which has a 100% Rotten Tomatoes critic rating and can be viewed for FREE on YouTube, Tubi, or Fawesome TV. “Better than Killers of the Flower Moon,” wrote Mark Judge. “You haven’t seen a story like this before,” wrote Christian Toto. A high-quality, ad-free rental can also be streamed on Google Play, Vimeo on Demand, or YouTube Movies. Follow him on X @prolandfilms or Instagram @prolandfilms.