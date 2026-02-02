Grammys: Trump Threatens to Sue ‘Total Loser’ Trevor Noah After He Said President Visited Epstein Island with Bill Clinton

Donald Trump threatened Monday to begin legal action against “loser” Trevor Noah after the comedian said the president visited convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein’s island and needs it again to “hang out” with Bill Clinton.

The South African provided no evidence for the allegation which has been dismissed outright as a lie and fabrication by Trump.

After congratulating Billie Eilish for winning the Grammy for Song of the Year for her track “Wildflower,” host Noah brought up his Trump and Epstein allegation.

“Wow. That’s a Grammy that every artist wants — almost as much as Trump wants Greenland,” he quipped, referring to the president’s efforts regarding the Arctic territory.

Noah, who hosted the Grammy Awards for the sixth time, then added: “Which makes sense because, since Epstein’s gone, he needs a new island to hang out with Bill Clinton.”

AFP reports his comments drew the ire of the president, who took to his Truth Social platform first saying the “Grammy Awards are the WORST and virtually unwatchable,” before criticizing Noah.

“I can’t speak for Bill, but I have never been to Epstein Island, nor anywhere close, and until tonight’s false and defamatory, statement, have never been accused of being there, not even by the Fake News Media,” Trump asserted.

The Republican then branded Noah a “total loser” who needs to “get his facts straight.”

“I’ll be sending my lawyers to sue this poor, pathetic, talentless, dope of an M.C. … Get ready Noah, I’m going to have some fun with you!” Trump added.

More than three million documents were released on Friday that included mention of numerous powerful figures including Elon Musk, Bill Gates, Bill Clinton and former prince Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor aligning them to Epstein Island and its associated activities, as Breitbart News reported.

No evidence has suggested Trump ever visited Epstein Island or took part in his trafficking operation.