Jimmy Kimmel Brags About Bringing His Family to Anti-ICE Rally: ‘There Are Millions of Us’

ABC’s left-wing late night host Jimmy Kimmel attended an anti-ICE protest in Los Angeles with his family in tow. He was so self-evidently proud of their efforts he bragged about it – complete with a picture and video – on social media.

The protest took place in the South Bay area of Los Angeles County.

In the photo, FOX News first reported Kimmel and his family can be seen grinning at the protest holding signs with anti-Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) slogans such as “Deport ICE” and “Raise Good Girls and Pretti Boys,” a nod to the fatal shootings of Nicole Renee Good and Alex Pretti last month involving federal immigration authorities.

“We were proud to see so many paid agitators (AKA patriotic Americans) marching en masse for the ICE OUT rally in the South Bay today. Keep it going!” Kimmel exhorted in the post caption.

The late-night host’s son is seen holding a sign that reads “Paid Agitator,” similar to the post’s caption, seeming to reference President Donald Trump recently pointing out paid “Lunatics, Agitators, and Insurrectionists” are causing chaos at anti-ICE protests, as Breitbart News reported.

The braggart also shared video of the day, exclaiming: “Millions of Americans protested ICE over the weekend with some very creative signs!”

The FOX News report sets out Kimmel has long been a vocal critic of the Trump administration’s decision to despatch ICE and associated federal agencies to American citizens to carry out widespread immigration raids targeting illegal aliens.

During last Monday’s broadcast of “Jimmy Kimmel Live!,” the late-night host said he spent this weekend “feeling shocked and sick about what is happening in Minneapolis” and at one point reportedly cried while discussing events in the city.

“Children — small children — babies, being tear-gassed, taken into custody, separated from their parents. Just one atrocity after another, being committed by this gang of poorly trained, shamefully led, mask-wearing goons. And that is what they are, they’re goons. Goons committing vile, heartless, even criminal acts. It’s sickening to watch, and it’s frustrating to watch,” he despaired in his dewy-eyed monologue.