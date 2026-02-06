Exclusive — Melania Trump Encourages Breitbart Audience to See ‘Melania’ Movie: ‘This Is for All of Us, History in the Making’

First Lady Melania Trump poured praise on the Breitbart News Daily audience on Friday, thanking them and everyone who has helped catapult her film, Melania, into the Box Office record books during its incredible first week in theaters. “We’ve had great success with the film. I’m very proud of it,” she said.

“It is not an easy task to produce a film. I encourage all of the listeners to go and see it,” Mrs. Trump told host Mike Slater when he asked how people can keep momentum for the movie going despite the establishment media’s efforts to crush it.

“I think they will really enjoy it,” Mrs. Trump said. “My film Melania is unprecedented, historic, and a very cinematic look into my role and responsibilities and impact as a First Lady. It’s twenty days in my life before the inauguration.”

Watch: How Melania Took Control of the Story. And Won.

Indeed, Melania’s box office debut last weekend was historic, hauling in more than $7 million, making it the best opening weekend for a documentary in a decade, as Breitbart’s John Nolte notes.

With Tuesday’s impressive $1.25 million take, and nearly a million in ticket sales on Wednesday, the movie’s total domestic gross is well over $10 million in its first week.

The Melania movie’s massive success flies in the face of the hate Hollywood celebrities and the establishment media have hurled at it. The film currently has a seven percent critics score over at Rotten Tomatoes and a whopping 99 percent fresh audience Rotten Tomatoes score.

“People will really enjoy it,” Mrs. Trump said. “And I encourage all of them to see it because this is for all of us. This is us together. It’s history in the making.”

Jerome Hudson is Breitbart News Entertainment Editor and author of the book 50 Things They Don't Want You to Know About Trump.