Dee Snider Resigns from Twisted Sister Due to Health Struggles, Band Cancels Tour

Feb. 7 (UPI) — Heavy metal legend Dee Snider has resigned from Twisted Sister, prompting the band to cancel the remaining dates on its 50th anniversary concert tour.

“A lifetime of legendarily aggressive performing has taken its toll on Dee Snider’s body and soul. Unbeknownst to the public (until now) Snider (70) suffers from degenerative arthritis and has had several surgeries over the years just to keep going, able to only perform a few songs at a time in pain,” Snider’s representative said in a statement on the band’s website this week.

“Adding insult to injury, Dee has recently found out the level of intensity he has dedicated to his life’s work has taken its toll on his heart as well. He can no longer push the boundaries of rock ‘n’ roll fury like he has done for decades. Says Snider: ‘I don’t know of any other way to rock. The idea of slowing down is unacceptable to me. I’d rather walk away than be a shadow of my former self,'” the statement continued.

“In the immortal words of Dirty Harry, ‘A man’s got to know his limitations.’ Sadly, Dee Snider now knows his.”

In a separate statement, band members Jay Jay French and Eddie Ojeda called Snider’s exit “sudden and unexpected.”

The “We’re Not Gonna Take It” and “I Wanna Rock” musicians also said the fate of the band will be determined in the coming weeks.