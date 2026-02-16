After Publicly Fleeing the U.S. over Trump, Rosie O’Donnell Quietly Returns to See if It’s ‘Safe’

Rosie O’Donnell, who fled the United States and moved to Ireland with her teenage daughter just before President Donald Trump was inaugurated in January 2025 — has quietly returned to the U.S. to see if it’s “safe” to do so.

“I was recently home for two weeks, and I did not really tell anyone,” O’Donnell revealed to Chris Cuomo during a recent appearance on SiriusXM’s Cuomo Mornings.

“I just went to see my family. I wanted to see how hard it would be for me to get in and out of the country,” the comedian continued. “I wanted to feel what it felt like. I wanted to hold my children again.”

O’Donnell went on to admit that she still considers the United States her home, adding, “And I hadn’t been home in over a year,” before dramatically suggesting she had to visit the U.S. alone first, in order to see it was “safe” to return with her daughter.

“I also wanted to make sure that it was safe for me before I brought my daughter this summer, where we plan to spend the summertime off from her schooling here with my family,” she said.

O’Donnell — who appears to have spent most of her time in Ireland obsessing over and complaining about the Trump administration in TikTok videos — also claimed that her two weeks in New York makes her feel like the U.S. is “a very different country.”

“I haven’t been watching the news,” the comedian insisted. “I haven’t been watching American culture television. I’ve been in a place where celebrity worship does not exist.”

“I’ve been in a place where there’s more balance to the news. There’s more balance to life,” O’Donnell said. “It’s a very different culture. And I felt the United States in a completely different way than I ever had before I left.”

“The energy that I felt while in the United States was — if I could use the most simple word I can think of — it was scary,” the A League of Their Own star added. “There’s a feeling that something is really wrong and no one is doing anything about it.”

O’Donnell also claimed, “I don’t regret leaving at all — I think I did what I needed to do to save myself, my child and my sanity.”

Alana Mastrangelo is a reporter for Breitbart News. You can follow her on Facebook and X at @ARmastrangelo, and on Instagram.