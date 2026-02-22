Controversy Erupts After Man with Tourette Syndrome Shouts N-Word at Michael B. Jordan, Delroy Lindo During BAFTAs

Controversy exploded online Sunday after a man with Tourette Syndrome shouted the N-word while actors Michael B. Jordan and Delroy Lindo presented during the British Academy Film Awards (BAFTAs).

Scottish activist John Davidson, a prominent face of Tourette Syndrome in the United Kingdom going back to the late-1980s, inspired the recently acclaimed film I Swear, which received five nominations at the BAFTAs, ultimately taking home the award for Best Leading Actor (Robert Aramayo) and Best Casting. Throughout the night, Davidson, who was in attendance, could be heard shouting various obscenities, including “shut the fuck up” and “fuck you,” but it was when actors Michael B. Jordan and Delroy Lindo presented that things got wildly uncomfortable, per Variety:

A number of outbursts could be heard throughout the BAFTA ceremony, including “shut the fuck up” being shouted during an introductory speech from BAFTA chair Sara Putt and “fuck you” when the directors of “Boong,” which won the BAFTA for best children’s and family film, accepted their award. During another outburst, the audience inside the BAFTAs heard Davidson shout the n-word when Michael B, Jordan and Delroy Lindo presented the award for best visual effects to “Avatar: Fire and Ash.”

The moment prompted host Alan Cumming to issue a disclaimer.

“You may have noticed some strong language in the background. This can be part of how Tourette’s syndrome shows up for some people as the film explores that experience,” Cumming told the audience. “Thanks for your understanding and helping create a respectful space for everyone.”

Cumming later issued an apology to the audience, explaining the involuntary nature of Tourette’s.

“Tourette’s Syndrome is a disability and the tics you’ve heard tonight are involuntary, which means the person who has Tourette’s Syndrome has no control over their language. We apologize if you are offended tonight,” he said.

The movie I Swear features Davidson growing up with the condition, showing how he faced severe social exclusion and even violence due to his sudden outbursts of obscenities.

The moment prompted significant discussion online, with the debate centering on whether the obscenities were an involuntary reflex or an honest reflection of how Davidson felt. Accusations of racism and ableism swung back-and-forth with little in-between or nuance.