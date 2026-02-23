Barry Manilow Cancels More Concerts After ‘Depressing’ Doctor Visit

Feb. 22 (UPI) — Beloved singer-songwriter Barry Manilow has announced that he has had to cancel the rest of his February concerts and most of his March dates as he continues to deal with health issues.

“just got home from visiting the surgeon. Very depressing visit,” Manilow, 82, wrote on Instagram Saturday, explaining that the doctor informed him he will not be ready to perform a 90-minute show for at least another month.

“Well, I had a feeling he’d say that. Deep down I wanted to go back — but my body knew what my heart wouldn’t admit: I wasn’t ready.”

Manilow announced in December that he was being treated for lung cancer.

The Emmy- and Grammy-winner is famous for his hits “Mandy,” “Copacabana,” “Looks Like We Made It” and “I Write the Songs.”