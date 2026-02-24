CNN Comedy Show Host Michael Ian Black Says USA Men’s Olympic Hockey Team ‘Allowed Themselves to Be Used By a Fascist’

Michael Ian Black, comedian and host of CNN’s Have I Got News for You, attacked the USA Men’s Hockey team, saying they “allowed themselves to be used by a fascist” after President Donald Trump honored them on Tuesday night during his first State of the Union address.

Just as the men’s USA hockey team members entered the Congressional rotunda, Black took to his Bluesky account and said “One day, at least some of these hockey players will have to explain to their children why they allowed themselves to be used by a fascist.”

Black, earlier said “Thinking about getting high and watching STOU but I’m worried that his face will give me a bad trip and I’ll jump out my basement window.”

The men’s team are coming off their gold medal win, Team USA’s first in 46 years, thanks to goalie Connor Hellebuyck, who made 41 saves and Jack Hughes who sent the game-winning shot past Canadian netminder Jordan Binnington in the early portion of the overtime period.

During his speech, President Trump also announced that the USA Women’s Olympic hockey team, which also won gold by beating Canada, will soon visit the White House.