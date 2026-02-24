Joe Rogan Calls Birthright Citizenship ‘A Crazy Law’: ‘Especially If You’re Illegal and Come Here to Have a Baby’ So You Can Stay

Joe Rogan called birthright citizenship “a crazy law,” adding, “especially if you are illegal and then you come here specifically to have a baby, and then you can stay, too — that’s kind of crazy.”

“If birthright citizenship went away, a lot of this would be solved,” Rogan’s guest, author Michael Malice, said during Thursday’s episode of The Joe Rogan Experience, reacting to data that showed how many illegal migrants have been arrested for a various range of crimes.

“If you’re not eligible for welfare, you’re not eligible for Medicaid, you could pay your taxes and income, but you’re not getting the benefits, people understand that argument, maybe,” Malice added.

Rogan chimed in, saying, “Especially if you are illegal, and the you come here specifically to have a baby, and then you can stay, too. That’s kind of crazy.”

“That’s a crazy law,” the podcaster added, to which the “Anarchist Handbook” author replied, “I think we’re the only country that has that, too.”

“Yeah, China definitely doesn’t,” Rogan noted, prompting Malice to respond by suggesting, “Well, no one’s really banging on the door for Chinese citizenship, to be fair. Unless they’re from North Korea, maybe.”

“It is a problem that doesn’t have a clear cut solution that would make both sides happy, that’s for damn sure,” Rogan asserted.

Elsewhere in the conversation, Rogan called Democratic Socialist New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani “a fucking psychopath” after examining the details of his recently announced budget proposal for the city.

“He’s a fucking psychopath,” the podcaster said of Mamdani, adding, “The amount for migrants is crazy. There should be zero dollars for illegal immigrants.”

Malice, who appeared on Rogan’s podcast Thursday wearing peculiar face paint, explained at the start of the show, “I just wanted to have a fun look,” adding that it was his tenth time on the podcast.

“Tenth time’s the charm,” Malice joked in a Thursday X post.

Alana Mastrangelo is a reporter for Breitbart News.