White House Slams Jimmy Kimmel’s Response to Trump’s SOTU: ‘A Sad, Angry, Insufferable Idiot’

White House Director of Communications Steven Cheung slammed Jimmy Kimmel’s response to President Donald Trump’s State of the Union address, calling the left-wing TV host “a sad, angry, and insufferable idiot,” before reminding the public that Kimmel has previously dressed in blackface.

“Jimmy Kimmel is a sad, angry, and insufferable idiot who probably didn’t even watch the speech and is recycling his tired, ineffective material. Reminder: Jimmy dressed in blackface,” Cheung wrote in a Wednesday X post, sharing a photo of Kimmel clad in blackface.

The White House communications director was responding to a clip from Tuesday’s episode of ABC’s Jimmy Kimmel Live!, where the left-wing television host called President Trump’s Tuesday night State of the Union address “an angry speech.”

Moreover, Cheung’s point that Kimmel “probably didn’t even watch” Trump’s State of the Union address makes sense, given that the leftist TV host tapes his show at around 5:00 p.m. EST, and it is unlikely to have seen the entire speech.

“What a speech it was. I can’t believe America missed an all-new Will Trent for this one. It was angry,” Kimmel said during his monologue, before claiming the theme of the president’s speech was “All foreigners are murderers.”

“And Trump said zero illegal aliens have been allowed into the United States on his watch, but the door is always open to those who come in legally to be his next wife,” the left-wing TV host quipped.

Kimmel went on to liken Trump’s remarks to “a Christmas message from the grinch,” before going as far as comparing the United States to Nazi Germany — by bizarrely suggesting concentration camps are currently being built in America.

“Trump applauded the efforts of a World War II vet, who liberated an internment camp. At the same time, he is building new ones here in the United States,” the late-night host said, leaning into radical leftist fearmongering.

Notably, Jimmy Kimmel Live! is back on the air after briefly being pulled in response to Kimmel ghoulishly stating that Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk’s assassin may have been a part of the “MAGA gang,” and mocking President Trump’s responses to the free speech martyr’s murder, which included ordering American flags flown at half-staff.

Alana Mastrangelo is a reporter for Breitbart News.