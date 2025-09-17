ABC, Disney, and broadcast affiliate Nexstar are pulling Jimmy Kimmel from all of their stations in response to the left-wing TV host’s shocking remarks about the assassination of Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk. Kimmel’s comments are “offensive and insensitive at a critical time in our national political discourse,” Nexstar said, stressing its desire to “move toward the resumption of respectful, constructive dialogue.”

ABC and Disney’s ABC said Jimmy Kimmel Live! will be “pre-empted indefinitely” following the late-night television host’s Monday monologue about Charlie Kirk, a spokesperson told NBC News.

Nexstar Media Group also announced on Wednesday that “the company’s owned and partner television stations affiliated with the ABC Television Network will preempt Jimmy Kimmel Live! for the foreseeable future beginning with tonight’s show.”

“Nexstar strongly objects to recent comments made by Mr. Kimmel concerning the killing of Charlie Kirk and will replace the show with other programming in its ABC-affiliated markets,” the company added in its statement.

Andrew Alford, President of Nexstar’s broadcasting division, said that Kimmel’s “comments about the death of Mr. Kirk are offensive and insensitive at a critical time in our national political discourse, and we do not believe they reflect the spectrum of opinions, views, or values of the local communities in which we are located.”

“Continuing to give Mr. Kimmel a broadcast platform in the communities we serve is simply not in the public interest at the current time, and we have made the difficult decision to preempt his show in an effort to let cooler heads prevail as we move toward the resumption of respectful, constructive dialogue,” Alford added.

As Breitbart News reported, FCC Chairman Brendan Carr threatened action against Kimmel, as well as Disney and ABC, after the TV host said that Kirk’s assassin may have been part of the “MAGA gang” and mocked President Donald Trump’s responses to Kirk’s murder, which included ordering American flags flown at half-staff.

As Breitbart News reported, Kirk’s suspected assassin, Tyler Robinson, left behind a message for his transgender roommate and partner, in which he admitted shooting the Turning Point USA founder and said, “I had enough of his hatred.”

Fox News host Greg Gutfeld reacted to Kimmel’s incendiary remarks, stating that the late-night television host is “done” for.

“He didn’t imply it. He said it,” Gutfeld said of Kimmel. “I might have to watch Kimmel tonight to see what he has to say about this, because if he doesn’t address what he did, he’s done.”

“This is a great case study, though, of cognitive dissonance,” he added. “You know, how can such a smart, successful man be so wrong? How can he live in this kind of denial? It’s because he knows he’s wrong.”

“And if you strip that away, what’s left? If you wrestle him away from this delusion that he’s stuck with for years about Trump supporters, about Trump, about Republicans in general, what’s left, what’s underneath that. The realization that you are the bad guy in the movie,” Gutfeld said.

“You’re not a defender of democracy. You’re a defender of destructive delusions,” Gutfeld added. “I mean, I hate to tell you, buddy, but the guy who shot and killed Charlie Kirk was more likely a fan of yours than he was MAGA.”

Alana Mastrangelo is a reporter for Breitbart News.