Disneyland Guests Hit by Falling Tree During Wind Storm

A pair of guests at Disneyland in Anaheim, California, report that a park tree fell on them during a windstorm on Tuesday.

The couple, Wanda and Mark Joseph, say they were sitting at a table near the Little Red Wagon corn dog cart, between the Plaza Point shop and Plaza Inn restaurant, at about 11:40 p.m. on February 17 when the tree snapped and fell to the ground on top of them, the Orange County Register reported.

“Yes, my husband and I were the the ones hit. The tree fell directly on top of us. We had just sat down to take photos at the table when the tree snapped and fell. We’re okay for now. The medical staff came through ASAP, ” LeWanda wrote on the Disney Magic Key Holders group Facebook post.

The Register noted that it was a ficus tree that was toppled by high winds and rain.

Disneyland staffers had the debris cleared over night for Wednesday morning’s visitors.

Despite the claims of the guests who say they experienced the fallen ficus, Disneyland officials claimed no one was seated near the falling tree and the guests only had “minor grazes.,” according to the New York Post

The most recent incident in which a falling tree injured a park guest occurred a quarter century ago.

A 20-foot oak tree fell near Disneyland’s Frontierland in 2001 injuring at least 20 people, including several park employees and five children. Another tree fell in 2008 resulting in several injuries.

