Michael Rapaport Slams AOC, Mamdani for Slamming Trump While Staying Silent as Iran Slaughtered Civilians: ‘Resign’

Actor Michael Rapaport called out New York Dem. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and New York Mayor Zohran Mamdani (D) on Sunday after they attacked on President Donald Trump’s military actions against Iran.

After the president authorized a series of surprise attacks on Iran’s Mullahs on Saturday, Democrat officials all across the country rose up to defend the brutal Iranian regime.

Rep. Ocasio-Cortez, for one, ripped Trump as a “president who does not care about the long-term consequences of his actions” and accused the president of refusing to use “diplomacy” in Iran — despite that “diplomacy” with Iran has been falling since 1979.

Rapaport ripped Ocasio-Cortez for remaining silent as the Mullahs spent the last month killing tens of thousands of civilians as they protested for democracy.

“You said 0.0 during the last few weeks as 35k civilians were slaughtered raped and arrested in Iran. Resign,” he wrote on X.

Rapaport, a strong supporter of Israel and a harsh critic of Mamdani, had the same message for communist New York Mayor, who blasted Trump for a “catastrophic” and “illegal” war on Iran.

The actor slammed Mamdani, writing, “You said 0.0 during the last few weeks as 35k plus civilians were slaughtered raped and arrested in Iran. Shovel Snow & get me my free shit.”

