Video: Shia LaBeouf Claims He Doesn’t Have a Drinking Problem After Second Battery Arrest in New Orleans

Actor Shia LaBeouf was reportedly arrested again on Saturday. This time, on a battery charge in New Orleans, Louisiana.

The Disney alum and Fury star was taken into a county jail just after 1:30 p.m. on Saturday on a new battery charge, according to records obtained by TMZ.

This comes after LaBeouf was arrested and charged with two counts of simple battery on February 17, after allegedly getting into a brawl during a Mardi Gras event in the French Quarter of New Orleans.

While it remains unclear if the Honey Boy actor’s most recent charge stems from his initial arrest, reports from early Saturday note that a new warrant was issued for LaBeouf stemming from his previous detainment.

On Friday, video footage posted to social media shows the Padre Pio star leaving a New Orleans courthouse, and then running away after being approached by multiple reporters vying to ask questions.

The police report from LaBeouf’s initial arrest states the actor hurled homophobic slurs at a group of people outside a bar, TMZ noted.

After being released from custody, Disney Channel’s Even Stevens star went right back to Bourbon Street, where he continued participating in the city’s Mardi Gras celebrations, according to multiple reports.

On Thursday, a judge scolded LaBeouf for his language, before setting his bail to $100,000.

The judge, who decided the actor has not been taking his addiction seriously, also ordered the Holes star to undergo drug testing and enroll in substance abuse treatment, TMZ reported.

Following his initial arrest, LaBeouf claimed he doesn’t have a drinking problem, but admitted to being afraid of what he referred to as “big gay people” — especially when they try to touch him, which is what the actor says set him off, sparking the brawl a few weeks ago, the outlet added.

Alana Mastrangelo is a reporter for Breitbart News. You can follow her on Facebook and X at @ARmastrangelo, and on Instagram.