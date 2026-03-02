Video: ‘Sinners’ Star Wunmi Mosaku Slams ICE as ‘Atrocious’ on Hollywood Award Show Red Carpet

Wunmi Mosaku — Nigeria-born, UK actress who has risen to public prominence via her roles in the 2025 film Sinners and the Disney+ series Loki – has no time for ICE. She made her feelings clear Sunday night at the 2026 Actor Awards.

The ceremony, formerly known as the SAG Awards, acknowledges the best on-screen performances in TV and film of last year.

“I want ICE out,” the 39-year-old told an interviewer on the red carpet per Variety magazine. “I don’t believe in what this administration is inflicting on people in this country.

“I think it is atrocious.”

Wunmi Mosaku was nominated for Best Supporting Actress at the 2026 Academy Awards for her role as Annie in the vampire drama/horror film, Sinners, directed by Ryan Coogler, which makes for her first-ever Oscar nomination.

Her appearance and comments on Sunday night were delivered at an event seen as the last major precursor before the Oscars on 15 March.