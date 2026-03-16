Jimmy Kimmel at Oscars: ‘We Live in a Ridiculous Country’

Left-wing late-night host Jimmy Kimmel claimed “we live in a ridiculous country” during a red carpet interview at the 2026 Oscars, before insisting that he is “not scared,” but “always hopeful.”

After being asked if he is “exhausted by the state of the world” at the Oscars, Kimmel replied, “Yes, I’m exhausted, of course. It’s ridiculous. We live in a ridiculous country.”

“We always lived in a ridiculous country, but it was always ridiculous in a fun, Mr. T kind of way. Now we’ve got a different Mr. T,” the Jimmy Kimmel Live! host added.

After being asked if he is “scared,” the Kimmel responded, “No, I’m no scared,” adding that he is “always hopeful.”

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Kimmel’s remarks echo the tired and trite political commentary expressed by Hollywood elites on Sunday night, which followed a wave of left-wing celebrities relentlessly complaining about the enforcement of U.S. immigration law by the Trump administration.

As Breitbart News reported, Kimmel also bashed CBS for canceling Stephen Colbert’s show whole presenting Best Documentary at the Oscars on Sunday night.

“We hear a lot about courage at shows like this but telling a story that could get you killed for telling it is real courage. As you know there are some countries whose leaders don’t support free speech. I’m not at liberty to say which. Let’s just leave it at North Korea and CBS,” he said.

Notably, Kimmel himself was also pulled off the air — briefly — in September, after he falsely suggested that Charlie Kirk’s assassin suspect may have been part of the “MAGA gang” and mocked President Donald Trump’s response to the murder, which included ordering American flags flown at half-staff.

Oscars host Conan O’Brien also took a jab at the slain conservative icon’s organization on Sunday night, cracking a joke about an “alternate” awards show being hosted by Kid Rock — a direct reference to Turning Point USA in a trite Hollywood dig at outsiders challenging the status quo, in reference to the organization’s All-American Halftime Show during woke rapper Bad Bunny’s politically charged, Spanish-only Super Bowl performance last month.