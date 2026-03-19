Chuck Norris Suffers Medical Emergency in Hawaii

Movie martial arts legend Chuck Norris has been hospitalized in Hawaii after a reported medical emergency.

The famed movie tough guy, who is 86, was reportedly hospitalized over the last 24 hours in island of Kauai, according to TMZ.

He is reportedly in good spirits, the site added.

Norris only just turned 86 on March 10 and posted a video of his sparring workout to social media to show fans that he’s still got it.

Norris has been deeply involved in conservative and Republican politics fpr years and is a strong supporter of President Donald Trump.

Naturally that has made of him a target of the left, which attacked him by falsely claiming that he had been part of the riot at the U.S. Capitol in January of 2021.

Norris, who hasn’t appeared in a feature film since 2012’s Expendables 2, was one of the most iconic action stars of the 1980s, quite an accomplishment when you’re talking about a decade filled with iconic action stars. Starting in 1978, one of the most accomplished karate champions in the history of the sport, became a star with Good Guys Wear Black, and steadily appeared on the big screen straight through to the mid 1990’s.

The Octagon (1980), An Eye for an Eye (1981), Silent Rage (1982), Lone Wolf McQuade (1983), Missing in Action 1-3 (1985-1988), Code of Silence (1985), Invasion U.S.A. (1985), The Delta Force 1 and 2 (1986, 1990), are all considered action classics that remain popular to this day.

Starting in 1993, Norris brought his star power to television with Walker, Texas Ranger, which ran for 200 episodes and eight seasons on CBS, and then another four years in a series of popular TV movies.

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