Brazil Hotel Caught in Chappell Roan Scandal: Security Guard Who Scolded Jude Law’s Daughter Is Not Hotel Staff

The hotel involved in the alleged incident between pop star Chappell Roan and Italian-Brazilian professional soccer player Jorginho’s 11-year-old stepdaughter says it “bears no fault in the matter” — a statement that counters the “Pink Pony Club” singer’s claim that the security guard who scolded the young fan was not a part of her personal staff.

“A hotel source made it clear that the establishment bears no fault in the matter,” Brazilian entertainment outlet Portal Leo Dias reported of the São Paulo hotel where the alleged incident occurred.

The hotel spokesperson was responding to an inquiry regarding whether one of its staffers had scolded Jorginho’s 11-year-old stepdaughter — who is the biological child of actor Jude Law — after the girl walked past Roan’s table and smiled at her.

On Saturday, Jorginho called out Roan in a lengthy statement on Instagram, detailing his wife’s account of what happened, which resulted in the “Good Luck, Babe!” singer receiving intense backlash that even included the mayor of Rio de Janeiro banning her from performing in his city.

Roan responded to the fallout by posting a short video to her Instagram Story, in which she insisted she does not “hate” children, and claimed the mother and child “were involved with a security guard who is not my personal security.”

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Notably, this remark prompted many to question if the man who scolded the 11-year-old was a hotel security guard.

Catherine Harding — Jorginho’s wife and the child’s mother — also took to social media to share her side of the story, asserting that she can “100 percent” confirm the man who scolded her and her daughter “was not a security guard of the hotel.”

“I don’t know if it was her personal security guard, but he was with her,” Harding said. “Did she send him to do it? I don’t know… I would like to hope not.”

“But at the same time,” she added. “You have a responsibility, when you are a celebrity, to make sure that the people that work for you are acting on your behalf. So, would he do that if he didn’t have the authority to do so?”

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Many social media users, meanwhile, did not believe Roan’s narrative, and took to X to mercilessly mock and shame the “Red Wine Supernova” singer, pointing out that she is known for complaining about fans who admire her in public.

As Breitbart News reported, Jorginho accused Roan of sending her security guard to intimidate his 11-year-old stepdaughter for “admiring” the singer during breakfast at a hotel restaurant.

The soccer star said Roan’s security guard left his stepdaughter “extremely shaken” and “in tears” after the young fan “simply walked past the singer’s table, looked to confirm it was her, smiled, and went back to sit with her mom.”

“She didn’t say anything, didn’t ask for anything,” Jorginho added. “It was just a child admiring someone.”

The professional athlete concluded his post by declaring in all-caps, “WITHOUT YOUR FANS, YOU WOULD BE NOTHING. AND TO THE FANS, SHE DOES NOT DESERVE YOUR AFFECTION.”

Harding, meanwhile, explained that, while being “berated and scolded” by the security guard — who she described as a “large” and “intimidating” man with “a very aggressive tone” — she told him that her daughter is “very used to being around people that are well known.”

Therefore, due to having a famous father and stepfather — which causes her to be familiar with the world of celebrities — her child “would never cross someone’s boundaries over overstep a mark,” Harding said.

“She very much knows the limits,” the girl’s mother added. “She understands very well — and I tried to explain this to him.”

“And then he just kept saying, ‘Well, if that’s the case, then you should know better, you should know how it is, so you should teach her to be better,'” Harding recalled.

“I was shocked,” Harding said, before explaining that she then told the unidentified security guard that if Roan “doesn’t even want people to look at her, she is very welcome to eat breakfast in her room.”

“Because this here is a public area, and I am a paying guest as well as her,” Harding added of what she conveyed to the man. “So if I want to walk past someone’s table and look at them, I have every right to do so.”

Alana Mastrangelo is a reporter for Breitbart News. You can follow her on Facebook and X at @ARmastrangelo, and on Instagram.